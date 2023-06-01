Corinth murder suspect captured in Union County

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A man accused of killing his neighbor in Corinth was captured early Thursday afternoon.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped Robert Allen, 77, near the intersection of Highway 370 and Union County Road 175.
This is near the Union and Prentiss County border and approximately 8 miles west of Baldwyn.
Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker said Allen is accused of killing his neighbor on South Tate Street and then fleeing in a pickup truck.
Tucker said Allen is a Vietnam War veteran who was the recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart medal.