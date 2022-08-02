Corinth mayor, alderman at large races to be decided this afternoon

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Election workers in Corinth will wait until noon today to count 49 Republican affidavit ballots that will determine the outcome of the mayor's race.
At the moment, Police Chief Ralph Dance is leading the GOP primary for mayor over incumbent Tommy Irwin by 42 votes.
While the mayor's race is close, the one to replace Dance as the new leader of the police department is not.
Landon Tucker is the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for police chief over fellow department veteran Ben Gann 68 percent to 32 percent.
Alderman at large Mike Hopkins is holding a 2-vote lead over challenger David Curry.
Two aldermen lost their bids for reelection.
Johnny Butler defeated Ward 1 Alderman Chris Wilson in that GOP primary.
In the only Democratic primary, Steve Hill won over Ward 4 incumbent J.C. Hill and Jerry Porter.
The GOP primary for alderman in Ward 5 will be settled in a runoff in three weeks between Joshua Bryant and David Roberts.
That was the only alderman race where an incumbent did not run.
Ward 2 Alderman Ben Albarracin won his GOP primary race over two challengers.
The primaries will decide the overall winners since there are no opposing party or independent candidates running in the general election.
Here are the unofficial results:
Mayor (R)
Dance 1,154 51%
Irwin 1,112 49%
Police Chief (R)
Gann 716 32%
Tucker 1,556 68%
Alderman at large (R)
Curry 1,090 50%
Hopkins 1,092 50%
Alderman Ward 1 (R)
Butler 251 55%
Wilson 209 45%
Alderman Ward 2 (R)
Albarricin 496 61%
Coombs 101 13%
Smith 213 26%
Alderman Ward 4 (D)
J.C. Hill 108 35%
Steve Hill 165 54%
Jerry Porter 33 16%
Alderman Ward 5 (R)
Bryant 185 44%
Dobbins 45 10%
Roberts 121 29%
Timbes 72 17%