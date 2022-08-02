 Skip to main content
Corinth mayor, alderman at large races to be decided this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting in Corinth

One of many voters in Corinth's municipal primary on Tuesday. 

 Keaundria Milloy

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Election workers in Corinth will wait until noon today to count 49 Republican affidavit ballots that will determine the outcome of the mayor's race.

At the moment, Police Chief Ralph Dance is leading the GOP primary for mayor over incumbent Tommy Irwin by 42 votes.

While the mayor's race is close, the one to replace Dance as the new leader of the police department is not.

Landon Tucker is the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for police chief over fellow department veteran Ben Gann 68 percent to 32 percent.

Alderman at large Mike Hopkins is holding a 2-vote lead over challenger David Curry.

Two aldermen lost their bids for reelection.

Johnny Butler defeated Ward 1 Alderman Chris Wilson in that GOP primary.

In the only Democratic primary, Steve Hill won over Ward 4 incumbent J.C. Hill and Jerry Porter.

The GOP primary for alderman in Ward 5 will be settled in a runoff in three weeks between Joshua Bryant and David Roberts.

That was the only alderman race where an incumbent did not run.

Ward 2 Alderman Ben Albarracin won his GOP primary race over two challengers.

The primaries will decide the overall winners since there are no opposing party or independent candidates running in the general election.

Here are the unofficial results:

Mayor (R)

Dance 1,154 51%

Irwin  1,112  49%

Police Chief (R)

Gann     716   32%

Tucker 1,556  68%

Alderman at large (R)

Curry     1,090   50%

Hopkins  1,092  50%

Alderman Ward 1 (R)

Butler    251   55%

Wilson   209   45%

Alderman Ward 2 (R)

Albarricin   496   61%

Coombs     101   13%

Smith        213   26%

Alderman Ward 4 (D)

J.C. Hill      108   35%

Steve Hill   165   54%

Jerry Porter 33    16%

Alderman Ward 5 (R)

Bryant      185   44%

Dobbins     45    10%

Roberts    121    29%

Timbes      72    17%

