CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities identified the man whom they arrested for allegedly stealing a rescue truck in Alcorn County.

According to a news release from Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, deputies arrested Cedric Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office charged him with grand larceny.

Wilbanks is accused of stealing the vehicle from the Union Center Fire Department on Sept. 11.

According to the sheriff, he also faces three counts of burglary.