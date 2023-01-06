Corinth emu makes a new friend

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road.
Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence.
"This was a first that we've ever had to respond to an emu running up and down the road. You never stop learning in law enforcement," Chief Tucker added. "But this was honestly the first and only time that we've had to deal with a call like this. There was nothing in the manual on how to deal with an emu."
The emu has become a Corinth staple. He has lived in town for over thirty years and surpassed all five of his brothers and sisters.
"I actually remember seeing the bird as a kid. So, like a super old bird. Pretty much everybody in Corinth knows of the emu," officer Kyle Suitor told WTVA. "My grandmother actually used to drive me by when I was a kid."
Suitor, now known as the "Emu Whisperer'' to his fellow officers, has built a relationship with the bird. Chief Tucker said they didn't teach scenarios like this in the academy.
When they first arrived he thought, 'What are we going to do with this? I have no idea how we are going to handle this.'
"Goodness, it's a six foot tall bird. What are we supposed to do with this?" Chief Tucker said.
While this is not a call the police are used to, his owner Rickey James said Limu is a nice bird.
"Yeah he's a good natured bird... He's never tried to hurt me... He'll peck my buttons every once in a while, but he's never hurt anybody," James said.
Limu is back safe and sound in his humble abode of just over fifteen acres, and law enforcement hopes that it stays that way.