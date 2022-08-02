Corinth elects mayor, alderman at large race tied until Tuesday

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance will be the city's next mayor, but a couple of candidates in another race will have to wait until next week to find out who won.
A count of Republican affidavit ballots Wednesday confirmed Dance is the unofficial winner of the mayor's race over incumbent Tommy Irwin.
The chief defeated the current mayor by 36 votes.
Meanwhile, the GOP primary between Alderman at large Mike Hopkins and challenger David Curry is tied with each candidate holding 1,099 votes.
City Clerk Brandy Smith says there is one mail-in ballot that cannot be opened until next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
State law requires more time to be given for other mail-in ballots to arrive until then.
While the mayor's race was close, the one to replace Dance as the new leader of the police department was not.
Landon Tucker is the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for police chief over fellow department veteran Ben Gann.
Two aldermen lost their bids for reelection.
Johnny Butler defeated Ward 1 Alderman Chris Wilson in that GOP primary.
In the only Democratic primary, Steve Hill won over Ward 4 incumbent J.C. Hill and Jerry Porter.
The GOP primary for alderman in Ward 5 will be settled in a runoff in three weeks between Joshua Bryant and David Roberts.
That was the only alderman race where an incumbent did not run.
Ward 2 Alderman Ben Albarracin won his GOP primary race over two challengers.
The primaries will decide the overall winners since there are no opposing party or independent candidates running in the general election.
Here are the unofficial results:
Mayor (R)
Dance 1,159
Irwin 1,123
Police Chief (R)
Gann 720
Tucker 1,569
Alderman at large (R)
Curry 1,099
Hopkins 1,099
Alderman Ward 1 (R)
Butler 254
Wilson 209
Alderman Ward 2 (R)
Albarricin 499
Coombs 101
Smith 213
Alderman Ward 4 (D)
J.C. Hill 108
Steve Hill 165
Jerry Porter 33
Alderman Ward 5 (R)
Bryant 188
Dobbins 45
Roberts 121
Timbes 72