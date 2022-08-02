 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corinth elects mayor, alderman at large race tied until Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting in Corinth

One of many voters in Corinth's municipal primary on Tuesday. 

 Keaundria Milloy

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance will be the city's next mayor, but a couple of candidates in another race will have to wait until next week to find out who won.

A count of Republican affidavit ballots Wednesday confirmed Dance is the unofficial winner of the mayor's race over incumbent Tommy Irwin.

Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance

Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance, Photo Date: June 29, 2022.

The chief defeated the current mayor by 36 votes.

Meanwhile, the GOP primary between Alderman at large Mike Hopkins and challenger David Curry is tied with each candidate holding 1,099 votes.

City Clerk Brandy Smith says there is one mail-in ballot that cannot be opened until next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

State law requires more time to be given for other mail-in ballots to arrive until then.

While the mayor's race was close, the one to replace Dance as the new leader of the police department was not.

Landon Tucker is the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for police chief over fellow department veteran Ben Gann.

Two aldermen lost their bids for reelection.

Johnny Butler defeated Ward 1 Alderman Chris Wilson in that GOP primary.

In the only Democratic primary, Steve Hill won over Ward 4 incumbent J.C. Hill and Jerry Porter.

The GOP primary for alderman in Ward 5 will be settled in a runoff in three weeks between Joshua Bryant and David Roberts.

That was the only alderman race where an incumbent did not run.

Ward 2 Alderman Ben Albarracin won his GOP primary race over two challengers.

The primaries will decide the overall winners since there are no opposing party or independent candidates running in the general election.

Here are the unofficial results:

Mayor (R)

Dance 1,159

Irwin  1,123 

Police Chief (R)

Gann     720 

Tucker 1,569

Alderman at large (R)

Curry     1,099

Hopkins  1,099

Alderman Ward 1 (R)

Butler    254  

Wilson   209  

Alderman Ward 2 (R)

Albarricin   499   

Coombs     101   

Smith        213   

Alderman Ward 4 (D)

J.C. Hill      108   

Steve Hill   165   

Jerry Porter 33    

Alderman Ward 5 (R)

Bryant      188  

Dobbins     45   

Roberts    121    

Timbes      72    

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you