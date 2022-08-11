Corinth church picking up pieces after vandalism

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Corinth is picking up the pieces after a woman allegedly broke into the building, leaving behind a massive amount of damage.
The break-in at Farmington Baptist Church happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9.
Amy Schneider, 36, of Corinth, was arrested.
Pastor John Little said the woman attended the church on Sunday and wrote her name and address on a visitor card, which was key to the arrest.
“It’s just stuff. It’s aggravating, but it’s just stuff,” the pastor said on Thursday.
Members of the church spent the following day clearing debris.
“We came together, we cleaned this up and we got our building back ready to go,” church member Tammy Philamlee said. “She [Schneider] didn’t touch the church because we the people are the church. She tore up things that we can replace and it’s immaterial.”
Despite the hurt, Little said the church will pray for the person who did the damage.
The church will continue to meet at its normal times.