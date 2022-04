CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A Corinth church burglary suspect also faces charges in Booneville.

Jermaine Wooden is accused of breaking into the North Corinth Baptist Church on April 10 and stealing a safe.

According to Corinth police, Wooden got out of federal prison on March 21 for stealing guns from a store in Corinth last year.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said Wooden is a suspect in the investigation into a series of smash-and-grab burglaries there.