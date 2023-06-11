Cookout for a cause at Sharp Shooters

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Sharp Shooters held a cookout over the weekend to help raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.
It's a foundation whose goal is to find a cure for all children with cancer. Lemonade and hot plates of food acted as incentives for passers-by to donate to the cause.
The food came from volunteers of three teams that competed for the title of best barbeque chicken. Three guest judges, including our very own Alyssa Martin, Sami Roebuck, and another guest determined the winner.
Isaac Floyd holds the title this year for best barbeque chicken recipe.
“Childhood cancer is something nobody should ever go through,” Floyd said. “This lemonade stand organization was founded by a childhood cancer patient who was four at the time. And had neuroblastoma, which is a form of brian cancer. And, in her first lemonade stand she raised 2,000 dollars on her own. And since then, people have just carried on her tradition to make sure we end childhood cancer and that's why we're here today.”
This event is over a decade old and raised nearly $23,000 during its existence.
Madison Tackett has volunteered at the event since she was six years old.
“It's nice to come out here and support because it's such a good cause,” Tackett said. “You know, people, they drive by and they go about their day not thinking about stuff like this that devastated so many families. And, it's nice to come and raise money and do our part.”
Organizers raised $3,000 in the last two weeks for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.