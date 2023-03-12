Controlled burns planned along Natchez Trace

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The National Park Service says they are conducting some controlled burns along the Natchez Trace for the next month.
Burn operations were initially scheduled to start today, Mar. 12, but were delayed to Monday, Mar. 13, due to heavy rain.
Visitors can expect short term closures of some trails during the burns.
Drivers also need to stay alert for fire crews on the road. When smoke is visible, you should turn on your headlights and reduce your speed to a maximum of 30 mph.
The burns will take place in Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Lee counties. They will continue into April.