Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Contour Airlines: More than 12K boardings in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Contour Airlines plane

Contour Airlines plane in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 21, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Contour Airlines announced the Tupelo Regional Airport had more than 12,000 boardings in 2022.

The announcement not only means the airport is back to pre-Covid numbers, but it also means more funding.

The Federal Aviation Administration grants $1 million to regional airports that pass a threshold of 10,000 boardings in a calendar year.

Anything below that threshold means $150,000.

The Tupelo Airport plans to use the money for runway maintenance and air safety for passengers.

Contour’s flights are between Tupelo and Nashville, Tennessee.

