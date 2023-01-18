Contour Airlines: More than 12K boardings in 2022

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Contour Airlines announced the Tupelo Regional Airport had more than 12,000 boardings in 2022.
The announcement not only means the airport is back to pre-Covid numbers, but it also means more funding.
The Federal Aviation Administration grants $1 million to regional airports that pass a threshold of 10,000 boardings in a calendar year.
Anything below that threshold means $150,000.
The Tupelo Airport plans to use the money for runway maintenance and air safety for passengers.
Contour’s flights are between Tupelo and Nashville, Tennessee.