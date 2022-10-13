 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Construction continues on new headquarters for New Albany PD

  • Updated
  • 0
New Albany Police Department building under construction

New Albany Police Department headquarters under construction in New Albany, Mississippi. Photo Date: Oct. 13, 2022.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany Police will soon move out of an 85-year-old building.

The city is renovating an old Fred’s store along West Main Street to house the New Albany Police Department.

Police Chief Chris Robertson said the move will be a major upgrade.

"This building [current police station] was built in 1937. It has historic value to the city of New Albany but it's very hard to operate with the size of our department."

The new building will also house the city’s light, gas and water department, Union County 911 dispatch and emergency management.

The police chief said the plan is to move into the building on Jan. 1.

The city plans to have municipal court in the existing police station.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you