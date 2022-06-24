Construction accident in Monroe County claimed life of West Point man

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday construction accident killed a West Point man.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the accident happened at 11:20 a.m. on Highway 45 Alternate at the intersection of Davidson Road.
Robert Grays, 68, was an employee of Falcon Construction in Columbus.
Workers were doing paving work in Monroe County at the time. Gurley said in a news release, Grays was working when he was hit by a Bobcat tractor a co-worker operated.
He was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo where he died just before 3:30 p.m. His cause of death was multiple trauma from the accident.
OSHA has been notified and will investigate.