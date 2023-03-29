Congressman Thompson visits tornado victims in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Congressman Bennie Thompson visited tornado victims over the weekend in Carroll County.
Three people lost their lives and many others lost their homes.
"I represent Carroll County and a lot of the other counties and communities impacted by this tornado,” Thompson said. “And I'm getting out talking to the citizens seeing whether or not they're getting the level of help that they need.”
He continued, “We've lost quite a few lives and a tremendous amount of property damage. So I felt getting here allows me to talk to the various officials about what's needed."
This area is now receiving federal aid.