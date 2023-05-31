Congressman Guest votes against debt ceiling bill

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — The U.S. House of Representatives approved the debt ceiling bill Wednesday evening.
Read More - House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate
It now movies to the Senate for approval.
But how did local Congressmen vote?
Congressman Trent Kelly, R-Miss., voted yes.
Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., voted yes.
Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., voted yes. He released the following statement:
“With the circumstances that we find ourselves in with a divided government, I think this agreement not only reflects the reality of the situation, it is a step in the right direction. If Republicans were in control of the Senate and the White House, then I would certainly expect more – more cuts to domestic spending, more funding for our national defense, more restraint on the debt ceiling in the future. However, under this bill, we will, for the first time in our nation’s history, spend less money that we did the previous year. It will lead us to smaller government and more prosperity. We all know that this agreement is not perfect, but let’s be clear: Republicans will not stop here in our ongoing fight for fiscal accountability.”
Congressman Michael Guest, R-Miss., voted no. He issued the following statement:
“This evening, I voted against legislation to raise the debt ceiling. My decision to not support the legislation is not a criticism of Speaker McCarthy or his team who worked hard to force the President to negotiate and obtained some positive concessions. I ultimately voted no because our nation is on an unsustainable path and, without additional concessions from the White House, the bill does not do enough to change the financial direction of our country.”