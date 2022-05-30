Congressional primaries about a week away

(WTVA) — North Mississippi's three members of the U.S. House will be challenged in next week's congressional primaries.
Representative Trent Kelly, whose 1st District covers most of the area, is being challenged in the GOP primary by Mark Strauss of Olive Branch, who ran for Congress in Iowa in 2018.
The winner of that primary will face either Hunter Avery of Belmont or Dianne Black of Olive Branch as the Democratic nominee. Black made an unsuccessful bid for state Senate in 2019.
Representative Bennie Thompson is being challenged in the 2nd District Democratic primary by businessman Jerry Kerner of Clinton. Thompson is the longest serving member of Mississippi's congressional delegation.
Four candidates are seeking the Republican nomination in the district that includes Attala, Grenada, Montgomery and Yalobusha counties — Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson.
Representative Michael Guest is facing two GOP challengers in his 3rd District primary — Michael Cassidy of Meridian and Thomas Griffin of suburban Jackson.
The winner faces Democrat Shuwaski Young, a Noxapater High School graduate who worked in the Department of Homeland Security under former President Barack Obama.
The 3rd District includes most of Oktibbeha County and all of Noxubee and Winston counties. State lawmakers moved Winston County from the 1st District to the 3rd District this year when redrawing congressional districts.
Voting in the party primaries will take place June 7. Runoffs, if necessary, will happen June 28.
The general election is November 8.