Community members in Bruce went to the board Tuesday night about flooding damage inside of their homes

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - After the flood took place last week in Bruce, a lot of homes were damaged.
A crowd of community members approached the board Tuesday evening about what they could do to help out members of the community.
Some have had to relocate because of mold and mildew and some of them can't afford to fix it on their own.
This isn't the first time many of these people have had to deal with a flooded home.
WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams spoke with Bruce residents on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Watch the interviews in the video above.