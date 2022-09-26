 Skip to main content
Community members can be useful in assisting police investigations.

  • Updated
  • 0

Interim Chief Doran Johnson said it's imperative to have community help and support when investigators are looking for any and all leads possible.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus can use your help in locating a murder suspect following a deadly weekend shooting.

Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson at the Columbus Police Department said that his investigators are currently tracking down leads on a murder case in Columbus.

He said community members are important when investigations lack definitive suspects and that they can also be helpful to the investigators who are looking for leads.

"That, matter of fact, it's almost imperative in circumstances like this where we really don't have eyewitnesses who can say exactly who did it...it really takes the community...like I said our officers are beating, they're beating the streets - they're talking to people, they're pulling in people," Interim Chief Johnson said. "They're talking to people that might have an idea and that it really takes somebody with some information to come forth and share it with us so that we can solve this crime."

In West Point, one local man said community involvement is something that's needed to help stop future violence after a shooting the same weekend left one person dead and two in the hospital in Jackson.

"We need to get more with these youth, man, these young guys and young ladies man and start doin'. I mean, at least, with the city man, at least just start doing some type of events for these young guys and young ladies to get more into," said Derrick, a biker from Starkville. "And get more messages and get people to talk to 'em, you know, about life. Because right now, with the generation that's coming up now? They don't know nothing about life man. Don't know nothing about life. You know, they're just out here."

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

