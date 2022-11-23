Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry.
"I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said.
She is the director and founder of Stone Stories.
Williams saw several women at the jail who were like her and dealing with a lot of hurt. That is when she decided to create Stone Stories.
"We work with traumatized and abused hurting women," she said. "Our primary population are women coming out of incarceration, addiction and sexual exploitation."
Since 2021, work has begun on a home in Tupelo for women to live in as they work on a fresh start. The home is 77 years old. It was donated to Stone Stories.
"Our idea for this home is to give women a low rent solution," Williams said.
With the community's support, the home is being renovated with mostly free labor and donated parts.
"We've got to help each other out any way we can," Chris Collins said.
He is a manager at Window World.
Recently, their crews worked Monday morning to install all new windows at no charge.
"We really want to emphasize energy efficiency and curb appeal and really just make sure that the residents that are staying in this house have the most comfortable as possible," Collins said.
Fixin A to Z and The Orchard have also helped out Williams and Stone Stories with their renovations.
"We've had to reinforce the foundation, all new electrical, all new plumbing," she said.
Stone Stories is still in need of house ware like an oven and stove. There is an Amazon Wish list that you can find by clicking on this list.
You can also find them on Facebook at Stone Stories Ministries.