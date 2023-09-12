Community Development Foundation introduces new members of leadership institute

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It takes a special person to be a leader and we have a lot of leaders in our community.
The Community Development Foundation recognized recent graduates of the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute at a special reception in Tupelo Tuesday evening.
The two-year program is designed to help develop leadership skills.
It's goal is to teach graduates lifelong leadership skills they can use to give back to their community.
The new class of 2025 members were also introduced.
WTVA's Tanya Carter was nominated to participate in the program.
Congratulations to Tanya Carter, the recent graduates and the incoming members!