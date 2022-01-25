Commissioner reports company for giving away tablets without consumer information

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Strange tents have been popping up all across Mississippi where a company is giving away free tablets and internet service.
One tent in particular was set in Amory yesterday at Piggy Wiggly.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission asking them to issue a cease-and-desist order against the company called Surge Wireless.
Presley said federal rules require that any program like this one is to show customers rates, terms and conditions so they know who they are signing up with.
"I personally yesterday, in Amory went up and pretended to be a customer for a minute and watched and observed this company not give any customer information out to folks who were there to sign up," said Presley.
He said the company is taking $10 activation fees and not giving out a receipt to customers.
The same company was just in Houston last week giving away the tablets.
"We just go to towns in the community tells us that is low income and would actually benefit off of it so we got to those towns and hand out as many tablets as we can," said Surge Wireless Administrative Assistant Cheyenne Holliday.
Presley said they are asking for personal information like social security numbers and jotting it down in a notebook. He wants customers to be careful with giving this type of information out.
"What I'm very fearful of is what comes in the next 30 days when people get these and they begin getting the bills or they're internet quits working at a very short period of time," Presley added.