Commissioner Presley advocates for broadband expansion

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley believes a piece of state legislature will help rural areas in Mississippi get high-speed internet.
He spoke with the New Albany community on Monday evening at the Union County Courthouse.
He said just about the entire county is serviced by the city of New Albany in electricity.
“Unfortunately, a law that’s on the books all the way back to the 1930s that prevents the city from providing broadband,” Presley said. “Of course, in 1930 nobody had heard of internet service.”
He believes Senate Bill 2474 could allow cities like New Albany to provide high speed internet to the rural areas that it serves, as well as within the city.
“We’ve got legislation right now that’s already passed the Senate,” he said. “It’s in the Mississippi House of Representatives now that would allow the city of New Albany, Okolona and Holly Springs to provide broadband service.”
Mekiah Riddle, who lives in Union County, said she’s excited because broadband expansion is a need for the area.
“It’s very beneficial, especially with the pandemic and everything going on,” she said. “Everything is just easier to do online; it’s quicker and a lot easier.”
Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory is one of the bill’s authors.
