Columbus VFW Post robbed Thursday night

PRESS RELEASE
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a Thursday evening armed robbery of the Columbus VFW Post was "...an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us," he said.
Two armed persons entered the bar inside the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was hurt after being struck in the head by a gun by one of the robbers. The VFW Post is located at 2850 7th Avenue North. 911 received the first call for help at 6:58 p.m.
"To the veterans that have served and protected us, I pledge to you the full strength and resources of the Columbus Police Department," Chief Daughtry said Thursday evening while working at the scene with officers. "We have called in all of our team, and we are actively working this case with every person, every skill, and every tool we have. We are canvassing the area and working the streets. This incident angers me, and I don't apologize for that," Chief Daughtry added.
"At first, everyone thought it was some type of a prank," Chief Daughtry said. "One of the suspects struck a 62-year-old female in the head with a gun and proceeded to rob those inside. The injured customer has been taken to Baptist Memorial for treatment. Robbers took an undetermined amount of cash and other valuables," Chief Daughtry added.
The suspects wore heavy clothing and masks, making it difficult to identify them. "We are still on the scene interviewing witnesses, but we believe the suspects arrived and left the area on foot. They know the area, and we ask the public to help identify them. Call CrimeStoppers or use the P3 smartphone app," Chief Daughtry added.
The VFW facility has a large area for meetings and bingo and a bar area. The robbers entered the bar area, according to Chief Daughtry.