Columbus unveils cup design for special go cup district

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The City of Columbus unveiled the cup design for its new go cup district.
The green cup will allow people take their alcoholic beverages with them when they exit select downtown restaurants.
But they must stay in the designated “green cup district.”
Participating restaurants include Zachary’s, Munson and Brothers, Main Street Thai, The New Princess Theater and Huck’s Place.
“Well, I'm excited about it,” Dowe Ford of Zachary’s restaurant said. “I think it's a progressive move for Columbus. It will bring people downtown into the retail areas. The whole idea is to encourage window shopping or shopping after being at a restaurant.”
Business owners who do not want to allow alcoholic beverages in their stores can post a special sign at their doors.
The new ordinance goes into effect on Sept. 15.