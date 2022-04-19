Columbus to discuss medical marijuana during Tuesday afternoon council meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus city leaders will discuss the future of medical marijuana during a city council meeting Tuesday afternoon, April 19.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00. Several individuals are on the agenda to speak about the issue. We'll have developments from that meeting tonight on WTVA 9 News.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said the city wants to listen to different opinions and ideas.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on Feb. 2, immediately making medical marijuana legal.

By default, the sale of medical marijuana will be allowed throughout the state.

However, if a city or county wishes to prohibit the sale of medical marijuana on a local level, they have until May 3 to make a formal decision.