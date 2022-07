COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Columbus will hold a nationwide search for its next chief of police.

Police Chief Fred Shelton will retire on Aug. 15 after the mayor asked him to step down.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said the city has not decided on who will temporarily fill the position.

The mayor said the city is also working to upgrade equipment, increase pay and hire more officers.

The police department currently has approximately 24 officers, the mayor said.