Columbus to borrow $3M for Propst Park renovation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Columbus mayor and city council have finally come to terms on what to do in renovating Propst Park.
Mayor Keith Gaskin said the city council voted 4-2 to borrow $3 million to make much-needed improvements to the old park.
This includes making improvements to the park’s baseball and softball fields. His main concern now is the city getting the most bang for its buck.
The total renovation cost is estimated to be more than $4 million. The city is using $1.4 million of its own money in addition to the borrowed money.