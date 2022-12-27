Columbus swears in new chief of police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Columbus held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon for new Chief of Police Joseph Daughtry.
Law enforcement officers, community members and city official flooded the courtroom to see the ceremony.
Daughtry is new to Columbus but is no stranger to law enforcement.
He held the same position in Natchez and has worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years in Pelahatchie, Rankin County, Hinds County, Jackson and New Orleans.
"I want you to know that we're going to do equal enforcement across the city,” he said. “It doesn't matter what part of the town you live on. We want to let the citizens of this city know that we, as the Columbus Police Department, is [sic] going to do professional services. And we're really going to put our best foot forward to bridge the gap and have community policing.”
He urges the public to call 911 if they see something.
“So we just want to make sure that they understand that we're here for them. They're not gonna’ always like some of the decisions we have to make, but we're going to follow the law. We've got to treat everybody fair, and just.”
He said the CPD is currently facing several issues such as a lack of equipment and vehicles. The city is also seeking to hire more officers.