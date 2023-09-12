Columbus seeking grant to improve downtown roads, intersections and more

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Columbus City Council recently met to discuss safety concerns in the downtown area.
The Council is trying to receive a grant that’ll go toward improving the streets, intersections, parking and pedestrian safety.
Columbus Main Street Director Barbara Bigelow said the grant would come from the Mississippi Main Street Association.
“We definitely have had a lot of problems on the street with people running, literally driving their cars into built buildings,” Caroline Barbee of the Columbus Book Store said. “The bookstore had a car come completely through it at one point about two years ago. We recently had another incident where somebody drove into a storefront and I've seen a number of accidents. It's definitely a big problem because it's just not safe.
Jacklyn Humphres of Blades Hair Design said improvements are needed. She said if a customer has a big truck, for example, she said the customer has to sometimes pull up on the curb to avoid having the truck’s rear swiped.
A decision could come sometime next year.