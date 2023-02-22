Columbus Schools moving to modified schedule

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - School board members for the Columbus Municipal School District believe a modified school schedule will be a good thing.
The modified schedule includes an earlier back-to-school date. Columbus students will start the 2023-2024 school year on July 27.
The schedule also includes more vacation time spaced throughout the school year. From October to January, students will be off for at least one week each month.
Interim Superintendent Dennis Dupree said the schedule's purpose is to better serve the students.
"When the pandemic came, it kind of guided us in a different direction,” he said. “We felt like we needed to do something different for our students as far as support is concerned."
Another major change with the modified schedule is the addition of intercession weeks: one in October and one in March.
During those weeks, students have the option of taking an extra week of vacation or going to school for unique learning opportunities, like field trips or one-on-one tutoring, to be decided by the teachers.
The modified school schedule is also designed to give teachers and staff members more time off to rest and avoid burnout.