Columbus school superintendent resigns

Dr. Cherie Labat

Dr. Cherie Labat, superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District in Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 19, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned effective immediately Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. 

The Board of Trustees unanimously accepted her resignation during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening. 

The Board did not provide reasoning behind her decision. 

District Attorney Chris Hemphill said the Board is in the process of finding a temporary replacement.

You can watch Tuesday's board meeting in the video below or open this link. Much of the meeting was held in secret and does not appear in the video.

