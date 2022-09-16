Columbus restructures pay for fire and rescue workers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Columbus is working to restructure the pay scale for its fire and rescue workers.
The mayor and city counsel approved a restructure plan that includes a raise for fire captains from just under fifteen dollars an hour to sixteen-fifty.
Restaurants and other common jobs are not the only ones having a tough time finding workers.
Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes says part of that is because they have not felt appreciated in the past.
“These responders are human; and just like humans, any other human, they want to feel appreciated. The mayor and counsel have finally been able to show in words and deed that the men and women of this department are appreciated,” says Hughes.
Wes Mims is a captain at Station 1. He says this has been a problem for years.
“As most people know, a lot of firemen have to work two jobs to be able to support their families. So this will take a little of that burden away."
Hughes says this has been something he has been pursuing for ten years. It has already sparked interest among former workers to return to the job.
“The inclusion of the $16.50 — we are showing appreciation for the hard work that the captains recently do now. We have insured that we’ll have the opportunity for those that wish to proceed up the ranks to actually promote into the captain's position,” says Hughes.
Hughes’ goal is to be able to meet the pay of police officers one day. They hope this continues to bring more workers in and keeps them on the job.