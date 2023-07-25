 Skip to main content
Columbus Police: Teen brought stolen gun to YMCA

  • Updated
Columbus Police Department patrol car

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 26, 2022

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager is accused of bringing a stolen gun to the YMCA in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the 16-year-old boy shared a picture to social media of himself holding a gun with the comment “At the Y.”

A concerned citizen alerted employees about the picture on Sunday, July 23 and employees then called 911.

Officers located the teenager and found a stolen gun in his backpack, according to Police.

Police charged him with possession of a stolen weapon.

Columbus Police did not identify the individual.

