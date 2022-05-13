Columbus police share more info about fatal Friday afternoon shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another was wounded during a shooting Friday afternoon, May 13 in Columbus.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Waterworks Road.
The coroner is expected to release the deceased individual’s name soon. The second person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
“It is still early in the case, but at this time we know a person with a mask on entered a residence in the 700 block of Waterworks Road,” Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said.
“Two persons inside the residence were shot by the suspect and one of those persons has died,” he added. “We are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for the shooting. Someone knows something and we have two ways to take anonymous information. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or use the free P3 phone app. Both ways communicate to us directly and we do offer rewards in these cases.”