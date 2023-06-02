 Skip to main content
Columbus police searching for person involved in Thursday night shooting

police lights, shooting

Credit: MGN

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police are searching for the person responsible for a Thursday night shooting.

It happened in the 1600 block of 6th Street North around 9:13 p.m.

Officers found over 35 shell casings at the scene.

Gunfire hit a house and a car.

Officers did not report any injuries so far. They are looking for possible victims.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Columbus Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

