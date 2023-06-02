Columbus police searching for person involved in Thursday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police are searching for the person responsible for a Thursday night shooting.
It happened in the 1600 block of 6th Street North around 9:13 p.m.
Officers found over 35 shell casings at the scene.
Gunfire hit a house and a car.
Officers did not report any injuries so far. They are looking for possible victims.
If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Columbus Police Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.