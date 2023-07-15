Columbus Police search for stabbing suspect

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police is searching for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing.
Police say around 9:30 Saturday morning, July 15, officers went to the scene of a reported stabbing on 23rd Avenue North.
When they got there, they had one victim who was stabbed in the neck with a knife and a suspect on the run.
Columbus Police Spokesperson, Johannah Owusu, says the victim and the suspect were arguing about yard work.
The argument turned physical. The suspect then stabbed the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Columbus Police say Isiam Perkins is a person of interest in this investigation.
If you know where he is, call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Lowndes County E-911 at (662)29-5720.