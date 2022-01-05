Columbus police investigating afternoon shootout

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 5 in Columbus.
According to Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton, the incident happened in the 600 block of Sixth Street South at approximately 3:30.
Witnesses claimed two people exchanged gunfire at opposite ends of the street.
No one was reportedly hurt; however, one person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police don’t know if that person was involved in the incident.
Six vehicles were struck by gunfire, though.
Police detained one person for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.