Columbus police investigate possible homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Police are investigating a deadly incident Friday morning in Columbus.
Chief Fred Shelton says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Shannon Avenue.
According to Chief Shelton, the victim died from what appeared to be a stab wound.
Officers arrived to find a car crashed on the street with man inside.
They were able to remove him from the vehicle.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Shelton says more information will be released as the investigation continues.