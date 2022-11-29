Columbus police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal hit-and-run.
One person died after they were hit by a vehicle just before midnight on Columbus Street.
Police said a dark or black car hit the middle-aged man as he walked east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North.
Police are investigating. They worked overnight gathering evidence and retrieving and analyzing footage from city-owned cameras in the area.
“It is still early in the case, but investigators believe the man was walking East and was struck by a car also believed to be traveling East,” said Public Information Officer Joe Dillon early Tuesday. “Sadly, the man that was struck died at the scene and the vehicle left the area."
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant will determine the cause of death and will provide the identification of the victim.
If you see a dark-colored car with front-end damage or a broken windshield that hasn’t been evident in the past, use the P3 app to send an anonymous text or call Crimestoppers at 1(800) 530-7151.