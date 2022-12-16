Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November.

Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about.

The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front end and windshield.

The incident happened on the night of Nov. 28.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus.

Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department.