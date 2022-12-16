 Skip to main content
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run

  • Updated
Can you identify the owner of the silver car? Photo Date: Nov. 28, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November.

Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about.

The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front end and windshield.

The incident happened on the night of Nov. 28.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus.

Derrick Seals

Derrick Seals

Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

