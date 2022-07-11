Columbus police chief retiring Aug. 15

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said he is retiring Aug. 15.

He confirmed this with WTVA during a special-called meeting Monday morning, July 11 at Columbus City Hall.

The Columbus City Council accepted his letter of retirement.

WTVA is working to learn who will temporarily fill the position.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin sent Shelton a letter of intent last week to step down.

When asked why he wants Shelton to step down, Gaskin said the city has lost approximately 80 officers during Shelton’s four-year tenure as chief of police. The mayor said the departures were not solely related to pay.