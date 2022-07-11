Columbus police chief retiring Aug. 15

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said he is retiring Aug. 15.

He confirmed this with WTVA during a special-called meeting Monday morning, July 11 at Columbus City Hall.

The Columbus City Council accepted his letter of retirement.

The mayor has not announced who will temporarily fill the position.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin sent Shelton a letter of intent last week to step down.

When asked why he wants Shelton to step down, Gaskin said the city has lost approximately 80 officers during Shelton’s four-year tenure as chief of police. The mayor said the departures were not solely related to pay.

The mayor said the Columbus Police Department currently has 24 patrol officers.

"It's a real concern,” the mayor said. “We've done surveys and had discussions with the staff, and many of them have told us the reason they left was not because of salary, but morale and leadership. We have to take all of those things into consideration."

The mayor said a search committee will be tasked with finding Shelton’s permanent replacement.