Columbus police ask for help in finding missing man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are asking for your help in finding a man expected to meet some friends but never made it.
Someone last saw Bobby E. Knight, 45, of Columbus, Saturday around 10 a.m.
Chief Joseph Daughtry says Knight's family reported him missing.
Knight was driving a 2009 red Toyota Camry with the Mississippi license plate LTG 7616. He was wearing a black shirt, a black hat and khaki pants.
The man has no health issues, and his cellphone is not working.
Anyone who knows where Knight is can call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151 or can send the information on the P3 app for smartphones.