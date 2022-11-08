 Skip to main content
Columbus pilot out of hospital after Monday crash

14th Flying Training Wing logo at the Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The pilot who ejected from a jet before it crashed Monday afternoon in Lowndes County is out of the hospital.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, according to a Tuesday statement from the Columbus Air Force Base (CAFB).

The pilot, who is an instructor, is in good health and is expected to be cleared to resume flying shortly, according to CAFB.

The jet crashed on private property approximately 20 miles south of the CAFB.

CAFB has not said what caused the jet to crash, only describing it as a "mishap."

