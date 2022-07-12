Columbus PD warning businesses about kiosk thefts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is warning businesses about a man who is allegedly stealing cash from kiosks.
The following is a copy of a CPD news release.
Columbus Police are alerting local businesses to be alert to a West Point man drilling open “Pay Site” kiosks located in several area convenience stores and removing cash from the kiosks during working store hours. The latest burglary occurred Monday, July 11, 2022, near 9:30 a.m. at the Sprint Mart located at Highway 69 South and Yorkville Road.
Columbus Police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in the case. The person is Roger Moore of West Point, MS.
According to Columbus Police, the suspect in the case is a contractor of the company and works on installing and maintaining the systems. The suspect would be known to employees of the store and his work would be expected on the machines, according to police. Personnel from the kiosk company told Columbus police that a similar burglary occurred last week in Starkville, so this is the second such incident.
The suspect told store personnel he was repairing the machine, but once he left, the cash drawer was discovered drilled out and emptied of all cash.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the P3 smartphone anonymous app.