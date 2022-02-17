Columbus PD starts new Crime Prevention Unit

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is introducing a new Crime Prevention Unit.
Police Chief Fred Shelton said the new unit is made up of three officers and a sergeant.
One officer will specialize in drug/narcotics, one in criminal investigation and the other one will patrol.
He said these officers will respond to only crime related calls, while other officer respond to less-pressing calls.
"Here's someone they can call that they know that's out there. I believe it's going to make a difference and build our relationships with the community and that's what we want to do."
The chief said that not only is his department concerned with stopping crime, he and his officers are trying to build partnerships throughout the community.
"We'll try to reduce crime in that area and then come back and educate that community like developing neighborhood watch programs, mentoring programs with the organizations to make that area better."
Chief Shelton said the new unit will officially begin tomorrow.