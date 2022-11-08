 Skip to main content
Columbus PD searching for home invader

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbus Police Department patrol vehicle, cruiser

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 6, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car.

Police said the home invader threatened the victim with a handgun. The victim was not seriously injured.

Police did not identify where the victim lives, but the crime happened in a residential area of the Highway 82 bypass near a Love’s truck stop.

The missing car is a 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88. It’s a white sedan with an antique tag: A94757.

Picture of 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 stolen in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2022

Picture of the 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 stolen in Columbus, Mississippi, on Nov. 7, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

