Columbus PD: Man wanted for exposing himself to passersby

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are trying to locate the man who allegedly exposed himself to motorists Friday morning.
According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, the man also urinated on the public right of way and on private property.
“We are asking for help in identifying and locating this person,” Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “This occurred in a very busy location on Main Street and was witnessed by several persons. This was an illegal act and cannot be tolerated.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.