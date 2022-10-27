Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting.
Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood.
Someone hit a 10-year-old with a baseball bat. Johnson said the child is expected to be OK.
And someone fired shots into an apartment at approximately the same time as the assault.
Johnson said the incidents are separate but he believes there may be a connection.
Police have not made an arrest in the assault or the shooting.