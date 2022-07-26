 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Columbus PD asking for information about weekend shooting

Columbus Police Department patrol vehicle, cruiser

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 6, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A bystander was injured during a weekend shooting in Columbus.

The incident happened early Sunday morning, July 24 near the old Waffle House building on Highway 45.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said an argument between two groups of people began in the street near the intersection of Old Aberdeen Road and Highway 45.

During the exchange of gunfire, an innocent bystander was struck in the arm. That person is out of the hospital.

The Columbus Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or submit a tip using the P3 mobile app.

