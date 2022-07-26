Columbus PD asking for information about weekend shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A bystander was injured during a weekend shooting in Columbus.
The incident happened early Sunday morning, July 24 near the old Waffle House building on Highway 45.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said an argument between two groups of people began in the street near the intersection of Old Aberdeen Road and Highway 45.
During the exchange of gunfire, an innocent bystander was struck in the arm. That person is out of the hospital.
The Columbus Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or submit a tip using the P3 mobile app.