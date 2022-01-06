Columbus PD addresses recent violence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - There have been several shootings in Columbus over the past few weeks, and law enforcement officers say they are doing everything they can to stop them.
On Thursday city leaders and law enforcement officers held a press conference at city hall to discuss how they are trying to lower crime.
Officials said this type of behavior has got to go.
"We've got to stop with this type of violence in our community," said Police chief Fred Shelton.
The City of Columbus is outraged by the recent uptick in crime in the streets.
Last week, there was a shooting at the 900 block of Alabama Street where five vehicles were struck.
A week later, another shooting happened at Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue where four vehicles were hit that left one person in the hospital.
"We have vehicles that we're trying to identify,” Police Capt. Rick Jones said. “We're understanding that this is not a random act in east Columbus; it's more of a retaliatory and something that we're piecing together.”
Police said most of these shootings are by juveniles using stolen weapons like AK-47s and AR-15s.
Police Chief Fred Shelton said they are doing everything they can to make arrests.
"We're going to do everything within our power and use the full way of the criminal justice system to bring those that would think it's okay to come in the city of Columbus, in broad open daylight, and resolve their issues.”
He even said if you have any information on crimes in the city and do not report it, you can be charged. Of course, if you have any information on any crimes, you can call Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
"We're working as hard as we can to make sure the people in this community are safe,” Shelton added. “With that being said, the plan of action going forward is we're taking a hard stand on violation of guns.”
Police don't think these two shootings are connected.
Shelton said more patrol units will be on the streets of Columbus for the next few months.